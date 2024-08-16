Get Ready As Significant Rainfall Expected This Weekend

Special weather statement issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Current details:

Significant rainfall is expected this weekend.

Hazards:

Local rainfall amounts of 40 to 80 mm.

Rainfall rates of up to 40 mm in an hour.

Timing:

Beginning tonight and continuing through Sunday night.

Discussion:

Rain will begin near midnight and continue into Sunday night. The heaviest rainfall is expected on Sunday. Locally higher amounts are possible Sunday afternoon and evening.

This weather pattern typically brings rapidly changing conditions between sunny skies and heavy downpours. Rainfall warnings may be required and issued on short notice to reflect rapidly changing conditions.

Special weather statement issued for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Current details:

Significant rainfall is expected this weekend.

Hazards:

Local rainfall amounts of 40 to 80 mm.

Rainfall rates of up to 40 mm in an hour.

Timing:

Beginning this evening and continuing through Sunday.

Discussion:

Rain will begin this evening and continue into Sunday. The heaviest rainfall is expected on Saturday. Locally higher amounts are possible Saturday afternoon and evening.

This weather pattern typically brings rapidly changing conditions between sunny skies and heavy downpours. Rainfall warnings may be required and issued on short notice to reflect rapidly changing conditions.