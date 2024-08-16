Assault And Arson In Rosseau Leads To Charges

– The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), with the assistance of Huntsville and Bracebridge OPP have arrested and charged one person after an incident in the Village of Rosseau in Seguin Township.

On August 14, 2024, at approximately 8:00 p.m., West Parry Sound OPP, Huntsville OPP and Bracebridge OPP attended a residence on Oak Street in Rosseau regarding a reported assault and arson. After investigation, one person was arrested at the scene.

George Margeson, 25-years-old from Emsdale, was charged with:

Arson – damage to property

Assault

Careless storage of firearms (four counts)

Failure to comply with undertaking

Firearm – use while attempting to commit offence

Theft under $5000

Unauthorized possession of a firearm (three counts)

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm (three counts)

The accused was held for bail and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on August 15, 2024.