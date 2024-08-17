YWCA’s Eighth Annual Walk A Mile Muskoka Is Back This September

Pull up your socks and walk for violence prevention!

The ninth annual Walk a Mile in Their Shoes Muskoka will be downtown in Bracebridge on Sunday, September 29 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Walk a Mile is a fundraiser organized by YWCA Muskoka and Muskoka Pride to raise funds and increase awareness about gender-based violence prevention in Muskoka.

This past April, the District of Muskoka declared gender-based violence and intimate partner violence an epidemic in Muskoka. Last year alone, at least 62 women and children in Ontario were lost to femicide. Here in Muskoka, the local YWCA provided 35 survivors of gender-based violence with financial support to help them escape violence.

“With the community’s help, we can all raise young people to live free of violence,” said Amy Jones, Director of Youth Services and Chair of Walk a Mile for YWCA Muskoka. “We hope to see families, athletics teams, clubs, local businesses, community leaders and individuals come out and Walk a Mile for violence prevention initiatives in Muskoka.”

Despite being a serious issue, the day is upbeat and hopeful. Walkers who raise over $50 will receive a limited edition pair of funky Walk a Mile Muskoka socks! A BBQ will be held in Memorial Park after the walk sponsored by the Bracebridge Lions Club and a variety of local vendors and community partners will be present at the event.

The goal is to raise $25,000 and registration is now open at www.walkamilemuskoka.ca. Walk a Mile in Their Shoes is for all genders and all ages. It is a family-friendly event. Walkers are encouraged to wear something red and comfortable walking shoes.