Common Grilling Mistakes You May Not Know You Are Making

Up your barbecue game with some grilling tips from the pros

Summer is peak grilling season, and many rookie grillers are picking up the tongs and spatula for the first time.

Alongside these newcomers, even seasoned veterans of the barbecue may have habits that they just can’t seem to shake or may not even be aware that what they are doing is hindering their performance.

As we head into the dog days of summer, Napoleon offers thoughts and tips on common grilling mistakes and how to avoid them, ensuring everyone can achieve the perfect cookout.