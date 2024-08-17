SWS Returns To The 2024 CNE Aquarama Show At Toronto Waterfront

SWS Muskoka is thrilled to announce our return to the 2024 CNE Aquarama Show at the Toronto Waterfront this summer! Prepare to be amazed as world champion water-skiers and top Canadian athletes take the stage to showcase their incredible skills in this action-packed event.

This year’s show promises to be more thrilling than ever, featuring jaw-dropping tricks, stunts, and performances that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Whether you’re a lifelong fan of water sports or new to the excitement, this family-friendly event offers something for everyone.

Join us at the waterfront on August 16-18 and August 23-25 at 2:30 PM, 4:30 PM, and 6:30 PM to experience the magic firsthand. Don’t miss your chance to witness the best water-skiers in the world as they dazzle the crowd with their breathtaking performances.

Mark your calendars and bring the whole family down to enjoy a spectacular show that’s sure to be a highlight of your summer!