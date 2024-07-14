Fire Up The Grill: Experts Say These Are The Best Recipes To Kick Off The BBQ Season 

As the warmer weather approaches, Canadians are eagerly waiting to get their BBQs from the garage, anticipating the opportunity to unleash their culinary skills upon friends and family.

New research by food box delivery company, Chefs Plate, reveals a significant rise in interest among Canadians for BBQ-related terms. Searches for ‘BBQ meals’ have spiked by 200% and ‘BBQ side dishes’ by 100% in the past week alone.

In the past 30 days in Canada, other trending ‘BBQ’ related search terms included:

Corn on the cob, +150%

Salmon, +80%

Asparagus, +80%

Grilled ribs, +60%

BBQ salmon, +60%

BBQ ribs, +60%

Grilled pork tenderloin, +60%

Potato, +50%

Sausage, +40%

To provide some inspiration for your next BBQ, the Chefs Plate team have shared these tasty recipes, ranging from main courses to side dishes, perfect for grilling this summer.

Grilled Greek-Inspired Chicken Skewers

Impress your guests with this grilled souvlaki-style chicken and veggie skewer plate! A delightful tzatziki is served alongside lemony grilled potatoes with feta cheese sprinkled on top to seal the deal.

Grilled Hawaiian BBQ Beef Burgers

This burger topped with grilled onion and pineapple salsa does double duty – adding a sweet-savoury boost to the burger and also amping up the salad.

Grilled Steak Fireworks Tacos

If your summer wasn’t heating up already, it sure will with these chipotle-mayo spiked tacos!

Montreal Spiced Bacon Potato Salad

You can’t go wrong with a classic potato salad! This recipe is easy to make, both zesty and creamy and always a crowd fave. It’s the perfect dish for BBQs!

Summer Harvest Steak Salad

Get ready for a salad that screams summer! This bountiful salad has juicy nectarines, perfectly spiced steak, roasted potatoes, sweet summer corn and creamy goat cheese. All on a bed of crisp arugula and spinach. Like summer itself, you’ll be wishing this salad would never end!

For more BBQ recipe inspiration, visit the Chefs Plate website.