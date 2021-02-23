Orillia Resident Charged Again, Stolen Vehicle This Time

On Monday, February 22, 2021, at 9:00 am, Nottawasaga OPP were advised of a suspicious vehicle in a private driveway near Everett, Adjala-Tosorontio Township.

Police immediately responded to the scene where they located a vehicle which had recently been reported stolen from Orillia. Two people were immediately apprehended at the scene, and a third apprehended following a short foot chase.

Two males and one female were arrested and transported back to the Nottawasaga Detachment.

As a result of the investigation three accused now stand charged with various charges.

Bronson Ritchie, 30-years-old of Orillia, has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Obstruct Police Officer

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Robert Quinn, 41-years-old of Bradford West Gwillimbury, has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Erin Boore, 33-years-old of Bradford West Gwillimbury, has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Ritchie and Quinn were held pending bail hearings. Boore was released and is scheduled to appear in Bradford court on March 11, 2021 at 9 a.m.