Snowmobile Operator Taken To Hospital After A Collision In Tiny Township

Southern Georgian Bay OPP officers were called just after 4 p.m. February 20, 2021 to a report of a single snowmobile that had struck a tree near the intersection of Crossland Road and Concession 3 West in Tiny Township.

Responding officers along with County of Simcoe Paramedic Services, Tiny Township Fire Services attended the scene located 500 meters south of Concession 3 West on the OFSC #301 snowmobile trail. The lone operator – a 60-year-old male from Toronto who was removed from the scene and transported to Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) by County of Simcoe Paramedics.

The operator was further transported to a Toronto area trauma hospital where he remains for treatment of serious injuries sustained in the crash.

Members of the OPP Central Region Technical Traffic Investigation Unit (TTCI) did also attend the crash scene and are continuing the investigation into the cause of the crash.