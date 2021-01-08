Eight People Face Drug Charges, A Loaded Gun Was Recovered

The OPP say they have arrested and charged eight people with drug offences and recovered a loaded gun as a result of a warrant execution in Orillia.

On January 6, 2021, shortly before midnight, several OPP resources executed a search warrant at a home on Albert Street. Eight people were arrested and quantities of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, and other drugs, along with a loaded handgun, were seized.

As a result, the following people have been charged:

Camarr Brown, age 20, from Mississauga

Shaquan Morris, age 20, from Mississauga

Lucas Campbell, age 26, from Orillia

Devon Demaine, age 26, from Orillia

Michelle Demaine, age 49 from Orillia

Tandra Monaco, age 26, from Orillia

James Newton, age 50, from Orillia

Bronson Ritchie, age 30, from Orillia

All of the arrested parties were charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid

Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance – opioid

In addition, Morris has been charged with:

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

All were released and are set to appear in court on February 16, 2021.