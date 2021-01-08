Eight People Face Drug Charges, A Loaded Gun Was Recovered

The OPP say they have arrested and charged eight people with drug offences and recovered a loaded gun as a result of a warrant execution in Orillia.

On January 6, 2021, shortly before midnight, several OPP resources executed a search warrant at a home on Albert Street. Eight people were arrested and quantities of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, and other drugs, along with a loaded handgun, were seized.

As a result, the following people have been charged:

  • Camarr Brown, age 20, from Mississauga
  • Shaquan Morris, age 20, from Mississauga
  • Lucas Campbell, age 26, from Orillia
  • Devon Demaine, age 26, from Orillia
  • Michelle Demaine, age 49 from Orillia
  • Tandra Monaco, age 26, from Orillia
  • James Newton, age 50, from Orillia
  • Bronson Ritchie, age 30, from Orillia

All of the arrested parties were charged with:

  • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
  • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid
  • Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine
  • Possession of a schedule I substance – opioid

In addition, Morris has been charged with:

  • Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
  • Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm

All were released and are set to appear in court on February 16, 2021.

