Eight People Face Drug Charges, A Loaded Gun Was Recovered

The OPP say they have arrested and charged eight people with drug offences and recovered a loaded gun as a result of a warrant execution in Orillia.
On January 6, 2021, shortly before midnight, several OPP resources executed a search warrant at a home on Albert Street. Eight people were arrested and quantities of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, and other drugs, along with a loaded handgun, were seized.
As a result, the following people have been charged:
- Camarr Brown, age 20, from Mississauga
- Shaquan Morris, age 20, from Mississauga
- Lucas Campbell, age 26, from Orillia
- Devon Demaine, age 26, from Orillia
- Michelle Demaine, age 49 from Orillia
- Tandra Monaco, age 26, from Orillia
- James Newton, age 50, from Orillia
- Bronson Ritchie, age 30, from Orillia
All of the arrested parties were charged with:
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid
- Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine
- Possession of a schedule I substance – opioid
In addition, Morris has been charged with:
- Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
- Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
All were released and are set to appear in court on February 16, 2021.