Taser Ring Seized By Orillia OPP During Drug Arrests

On January 06, 2021, shortly after 4:00 p.m., while investigating an unrelated incident, Orillia OPP officers became aware of a vehicle which was potentially being used by drug dealers in Orillia. The vehicle was located and stopped in Cumberland beach and two males and a female were arrested. Further investigation resulted in the seizure of quantities of cocaine and fentanyl and a “taser ring” which is a prohibited weapon in Canada.

Andrew Ganem, age 26, from Toronto has been charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Possession of prohibited device or ammunition

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

The accused was released and is set to appear in court on February 09, 2021.

Cassel Gayle, age 20, from Toronto has been charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid

Possession of a schedule I substance – opioid

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Three counts of failure to comply with release order

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

The involved female was not charged and was released unconditionally.