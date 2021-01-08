Taser Ring Seized By Orillia OPP During Drug Arrests

On January 06, 2021, shortly after 4:00 p.m., while investigating an unrelated incident, Orillia OPP officers became aware of a vehicle which was potentially being used by drug dealers in Orillia. The vehicle was located and stopped in Cumberland beach and two males and a female were arrested. Further investigation resulted in the seizure of quantities of cocaine and fentanyl and a “taser ring” which is a prohibited weapon in Canada.
Andrew Ganem, age 26, from Toronto has been charged with:
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
- Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
- Possession of prohibited device or ammunition
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000
The accused was released and is set to appear in court on February 09, 2021.
Cassel Gayle, age 20, from Toronto has been charged with:
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
- Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid
- Possession of a schedule I substance – opioid
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000
- Three counts of failure to comply with release order
The accused was held for a bail hearing.
The involved female was not charged and was released unconditionally.