Heavy Snow At Times, 10 to 15 cm By Late Wednesday Evening

Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for Wednesday.

Weather advisory issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Oxtongue Lake – Fort Irwin – Northern Haliburton County,

Regions along the northeastern shore of Georgian Bay east through Algonquin to the Ottawa River. This includes sections of the following highways:

-Highway 69

-Highway 400

-Highway 11

-Highway 17

Snow will begin Wednesday morning and continue until Wednesday evening. The heaviest snowfall is expected during the day on Wednesday.

Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

A potent Alberta Clipper will track across central Lake Huron on Wednesday bringing heavy snow and accumulations of 10-15 cm. Accumulating snow will cause poor driving conditions, and impact travel on Wednesday.

To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.