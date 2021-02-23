Time Of Use Electricity Pricing And Tiered Pricing Resumes

Beginning February 23, 2021, residential and small business customers will resume paying Time-of-Use (TOU) and Tiered pricing under the Regulated Price Plan (RPP) at prices that were set by the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) on December 15, 2020.

Since January 1, 2021, RPP customers have been paying a fixed electricity price of 8.5 ¢/kWh regardless of the time of day or the total volume consumed. This fixed pricing was mandated by the Government of Ontario and expires at the end of the day on February 22, 2021.

The RPP TOU prices that apply starting February 23, 2021, are shown in the table below. The table also shows the hours to which those prices apply:

The table below shows the RPP prices for customers paying Tiered prices:

TOU customers have a choice of pricing plan

Residential and small business customers paying TOU prices can choose to switch to Tiered prices, and those that do can switch back to TOU prices at any time. Customers that want to stay on TOU pricing do not need to do anything. The OEB has a webpage and a bill calculator to help customers who are considering a switch in pricing plans. For more information, see oeb.ca/choice.

Programs to support electricity customers

There are a number of programs in place to support electricity customers at this time, including:

Support for residential, small business and charitable organization customers that are struggling to pay their energy bills as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic is available through the COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program and the COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program for Small Business, both funded by the Government of Ontario .

. There are also a number of programs available to help low-income consumers. Find out more at oeb.ca/billhelp .

Learn more about the Province’s electricity support programs at ontario.ca/yourelectricitybill.

In addition, under the OEB’s winter disconnection ban electricity distributors cannot disconnect residential customers for non-payment from November 15 to April 30.