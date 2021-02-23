Bill 228 To Reduce Polystyrene Foam In Waterways Passes Second Reading

This evening (Tuesday) the Ontario Legislature passed Bill 228, Keeping Polystyrene Out of Ontario’s Lakes and Rivers Act.

The Bill, introduced by Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Norman Miller, is designed to require polystyrene foam used in docks and other floating structures to be encapsulated in order to prevent pieces from breaking off and polluting the waterways.

“It is almost impossible to walk along the shoreline of Georgian Bay and other large bodies of water without seeing large or small pieces of dock foam,” said Miller. “I introduced this Bill in an effort to reduce the damage this kind of plastic pollution is doing to our lakes, shorelines and wildlife.”

When unencapsulated dock foam is exposed to the elements it can break apart into the visible waste most lake lovers are unfortunately all too familiar with, as well as the microscopic particles that are harmful to fish and other wildlife. While docks are not the only source of polystyrene contamination to our waterways, requiring encapsulation will greatly impact their contribution to the problem.

Bill 288 received support from individuals across the province and from local and provincial environmental and conservation groups including Georgian Bay Forever, the Georgian Bay Land Trust, the Federation of Ontario Cottagers Associations, Environmental Defence, Green Communities Canada and the Waterfront Regeneration Trust which is the group spearheading the Great Lakes Waterfront Trail. As well the Township of the Archipelago and the Georgian Bay Township both passed resolutions in support.

Today Bill 228 received support from all parties in the Legislature and passed unanimously.