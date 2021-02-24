District Charges Former Employee Under The Safe Drinking Water Act

The District of Muskoka takes responsibilities related to the safety of our water extremely seriously.

Strict procedures and comprehensive measures are in place to ensure that the District will meet or exceed the provincial standards.

As a result of District of Muskoka staff identifying potential concerns, an investigation was initiated in March 2019 related to the conduct of an employee.

The employee was immediately placed on leave pending an investigation and concerns were immediately reported to the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP).

The District’s internal investigation included an operational review of both Port Sydney and Huntsville water treatment locations.

The review confirmed that there was no compromise to water safety. Those findings were shared with MECP and the employee in question ceased employment with the District following that investigation. As well, a follow-up review was conducted across all of the water systems in Muskoka the results of which did not reveal any further issues.

A separate investigation was carried out by MECP’s Investigation and Enforcement Branch (IEB) and the District’s former employee has now been charged with nine violations under the Safe Drinking Water Act. The District provided full cooperation during the MECP investigation and chose not to comment during the investigation.

The District wishes to reassure our community that there was no compromise to water safety.

The name of the accused has not been released.