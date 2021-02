In the evening of May 20, 2020, a 77-year-old man passed away, the result of a self-inflicted gunshot to the head.

As OPP officers had responded to his Tay Township home and were present when the gunshot went off, the SIU was notified and commenced an investigation.

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Joseph Martino, has determined there are no reasonable grounds to believe that any officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s death.