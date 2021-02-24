Miller Wants More Clarity From Parry Sound North Bay Health Unit

This morning (Wednesday) in the Legislature Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Norm Miller spoke to encourage the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit to provide residents with more information regarding the need for the extended stay-at-home order.

“I rise today to give voice to the frustrations I am hearing from business owners, residents and municipal officials across the District of Parry Sound over the lack of local communication about remaining in the stay-at-home order,” Miller told the Legislature.

Miller has previously written to the North Bay Parry Sound District Public Health Unit Chief Medical Officer Dr. Chirico asking that he communicate the reasons behind his decisions and recommendations.

Miller acknowledged that the Health Unit had reopened some activities saying, “I do want to thank the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit for opening up outdoor activities like snowmobiling, skating and tobogganing. I am pleased the health unit listened to the community and reconsidered the order to shut down those activities. I ask that they once again listen to the community and respond to their calls for more information.”

Dr. Chirico did a virtual news conference today where he offered further information. Miller noted this is the second news conference the Doctor has done in the past week and encourages him to continue to hold these on a regular basis to keep residents informed of the situation.

While the closures are difficult and frustrating, Miller asks that people abide by the public health measures in an effort to control further spread of the COVID-19 variants which have been found in Parry Sound District. He also encourages residents to visit the health unit’s website at www.myhealthunit.ca to keep up to date on local cases and the local rollout of the vaccines.