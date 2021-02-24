Trudeau Welcomes Plan To Revitalize And Expand Ties With The States

The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, met with the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, during a bilateral meeting.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Trudeau and President Biden solidified the deep and enduring friendship between Canada and the United States, by committing to an ambitious roadmap to revitalize and expand this historic relationship and realize our full potential.

The Prime Minister and the President discussed working together to end the global COVID-19 pandemic, and agreed that the pandemic will not end until everyone, everywhere has access to a vaccine. To ensure a strong economic recovery that benefits everyone, the two leaders further discussed the importance of avoiding measures that may constrain the critical trade and supply-chain security between our countries. Both leaders shared their vision for building back better by supporting hard-hit small and medium-sized businesses and creating good middle class jobs, especially for women and young people. They discussed the importance of addressing all forms of systemic racism, discrimination, and exclusion, including by implementing more effective approaches to community safety, criminal justice, and law enforcement.

Trudeau and President Biden expressed their shared commitment to taking real action to fighting climate change while growing the economy and creating good jobs. They discussed working together to reduce pollution, protect nature and biodiversity, and collaborate on critical minerals and clean energy. Prime Minister Trudeau and President Biden announced that they will launch a High Level Climate Ministerial to align our policies and our goals to increase ambition to tackle the climate crisis. The Prime Minister also highlighted that our integrated energy infrastructure, including oil and gas, would remain essential during a transition to a net-zero emissions future. In addition, the two leaders emphasized the importance of maintaining strong and secure supply chains, and spoke about the digital economy. They also discussed important defence and security issues, including modernizing NORAD, as well as NATO missions, cybersecurity threats, and firearms.

The PM and President discussed efforts to address key regional, national, and global challenges, and priorities in multilateral forums, including the G7, the G20, and the United Nations. The leaders also discussed China. President Biden reaffirmed his country’s commitment to ending the arbitrary detention of two Canadian citizens, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.

This productive bilateral meeting is another step to revitalize and expand ties with our largest and closest partner, the United States. Prime Minister Trudeau will continue to work closely with President Biden to fight the pandemic and ensure a strong economic recovery to grow the middle class in both countries.