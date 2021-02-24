Snow Will Continue Until Late This Evening

Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for this evening.

Weather advisory continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Oxtongue Lake – Fort Irwin – Northern Haliburton County,

Snow, heavy at times. An additional 2 to 4 cm of snow is expected this evening.

Regions along the northeastern shore of Georgian Bay east through Algonquin to the Ottawa River. This includes sections of the following highways:

-Highway 69

-Highway 400

-Highway 11

-Highway 17

Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

An Alberta Clipper will track across central Ontario this evening bringing heavy snow and total accumulations of 10 to 15 cm. Accumulating snow will cause poor driving conditions and impact travel.

Several collisions and vehicles in the ditch were reported on Wednesday.

To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.