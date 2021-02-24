More Snow Removal Happening In Gravenhurst On Thursday

Town of Gravenhurst road crews will perform further snow lift (snowbank removal) operations on Thursday, February 25th, beginning at 9:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. on Friday, February 26th.

Residents are reminded to exercise caution in the areas identified below. Snow lift operations will include reducing the height of snowbanks adjacent to school crosswalks (if identified in locations listed).

Blocks off from Bay St./Brock St. to Veterans Way

Veterans Way Muskoka Rd S (MR18) to Bethune Dr. S (MR41)

Muskoka Rd. N. Winewood Ave. to Lofty Pines Rd.

First St. Phillip St. to Veterans Way

John St. S Bay St. to Ridge Rd. (block south of James St.)

James St W. Muskoka Rd (MR18) to past 391 James St (past condo’s)



Further updates will be provided accordingly.

Residents are reminded that there is no parking on Town roads overnight (By-law 2016-92). Any vehicles left on the road will be towed at the owner’s expense.