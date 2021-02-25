Canada’s Largest RV Show Goes Virtual Feb. 25-28, 2021

Following travel restrictions due to COVID-19, domestic travel boomed in 2020 and interest in RVing increased dramatically, which proved to be one of the safest and most affordable ways to vacation. In fact, GoRving.ca (a popular resource for RVers) reported a 36% spike in traffic to its RV Trip Planner , which allows users to plan their road trip routes by filtering campgrounds & destinations.

As a result of this huge demand, RV shipments in North America are expected to increase by 18% and approach record levels in sales this year. It’s no wonder that the industry is recommending to start the search early! Now you can from the comfort of your home, at Canada’s largest (virtual) RV show – the Toronto Spring

Camping & RV Show.

2021 TORONTO SPRING CAMPING & RV SHOW HIGHLIGHTS:

● CHECK OUT THE LATEST MODELS: From u ltra-modern Motorhomes, park models

and fold-down trailers, offering features like solar power, Wi-Fi and adventure racks,

you’ll find 400+ RVs for every budget.

● LISTEN TO EXCLUSIVE SEMINARS WITH INDUSTRY EXPERTS: Get inspired for

your next adventure with experts, including: Shane Devenish (CRVA), Michael

McNaught (RVezy), Mark Lucas (RVillage), Joel Hollard (Harvest Hosts), award-winning

photographer Robert Fisher and many more.

● ENJOY A VIRTUAL SHOPPING EXPERIE NCE: Talk to RV dealers about the best

model for you and explore our huge Parts & Camping Accessory Superstore.

● ENTER TO WIN AMAZING PRIZES: Including a 7-day Motorhome rental, camping

passes, gear and more. Attendees can also nominate a frontline healthcare worker to

win a surprise gift by entering them here BEFORE Friday February 26.

● CONNECT WITH DEALERS, CAMPGROUNDS & FELLOW RV ENTHUSIASTSWhen: Thursday February 25 to Saturday February 27: 10am – 7pm

Sunday February 28: 10am – 5pm

Where: Pre-registration is open. Sign up for FREE at www.torontospringcampingrvshow.com