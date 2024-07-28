OPP Investigating Arson In Orillia

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are continuing to investigate an arson that occurred on Oxford St. in the City of Orillia and request any witnesses to come forward.

On July 27, 2024, around 6:00 a.m., Orillia OPP and Orillia Fire responded to a fire outside an Oxford St residence. Police were able to obtain surveillance footage of a motorized scooter being approached by a male party and lit it on fire. The male proceeded to flee the area on foot.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has camera footage is asked to call the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).

The Orillia OPP is committed to serving our province, including the Townships of Oro-Medonte, Ramara and Severn and the City of Orillia. If you have any information about crime in our community, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To report minor occurrences online please visit www.opp.ca/reporting. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00