Maple Leaf Marinas 4th Annual Fuel Your Hospital Fundraiser

Maple Leaf Marinas (MLM) is thrilled to announce the return of their annual Fuel Your Hospital Fundraiser over the Civic Holiday weekend, now with an expanded reach.

From Friday, August 2nd through Monday, August 5th, boaters can fuel up at any of the 20 Maple Leaf Marinas, and up to 20¢ per litre of fuel pumped will be donated to local hospitals.

Now in its 4th year, MLM is proud to support six local hospitals across Central Ontario with this year’s fundraiser: Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation, Huntsville Hospital Foundation, West Parry Sound Heath Centre Foundation, South Muskoka Hospital Foundation, RVH Foundation, and Brightshores Health System Owen Sound Foundation.

“We are incredibly proud of how this fundraiser has grown, thanks to the unwavering support from our partners and boaters. As we enter our 4th year, with all our marinas now participating, we are excited about the possibility of surpassing the $100K donation mark,” said Derek Lubert, Senior Vice President, Maple Leaf Marinas.

MLM is grateful to the following supporters of the Fuel Your Hospital Fundraiser: Mayes-Martin Ltd., Bowman Fuels Ltd., Parry Sound/Huntsville Fuels, McDougall Energy, MD Marine Insurance, Dealerplan, TeamLTD, and Dockside Publishing.

For more information and a complete list of participating marinas, please visit www.mlmarinas.com.