Cyclists Ride Around Lake Rosseau As Many Times As Possible In Support Of MiND-AID

This summer, on the weekend of Aug. 17, Gavin Hammond and Scott Turnbull are going to ride their bikes around Lake Rosseau as many times as they can in support of MiND-AID, a local charity that provides mental health help for youth in Muskoka.

In 2021, Hammond and Turnbull rode 500 kilometres in 20 hours for Enliven Cancer Care, biking to the northernmost and southernmost points in Muskoka, and raising over $50,000 for the organization. This year, they’re going to stick closer to home.

The Lake Rosseau loop is a 66-kilometre grind around the lake that features great pavement, beautiful views and some of the steepest hills in the area – once around the loop equals about one kilometre of uphill climbing. From the morning of Saturday, Aug. 17, to the evening of Sunday, Aug. 18, Gav and Scott are going to ride the loop as many times as possible. Five times around the lake would be like riding from Muskoka to Niagara Falls, nine times would be the same cumulative elevation gain as climbing Mt. Everest.

This undertaking is all in support of MiND-AID, a registered charity addressing a huge and growing need in the community. Young people face several barriers when trying to access help in Muskoka, often only receiving care through a hospital ER once they’ve reached a crisis point. MiND-AID staff and volunteers provide navigation assistance and support to young people and their families who are looking for help on their journey to mental wellness.

As many as one in five children and youth in Ontario will experience some form of mental health problem, and five out of six of those kids will not receive the treatment they need. Thirty-six per cent of Ontario parents have sought help for their child; of those who did, four in 10 didn’t receive the help they needed or are still waiting for treatment.

MiND-AID relies on donations, grants and funding from several sources to operate. Without the generosity and support of so many, they would cease to exist.

To donate, visit the Canada Helps fundraiser. All proceeds go directly to MiND-AID. Donors will receive an instant tax receipt for 100 per cent of their donation. Donation pledges per loop around the lake are encouraged!