Resident Arrested After OPP Execute Search Warrant On Midland Residence

As a result of an ongoing police investigation, members of the OPP Community Street Crime Unit from Southern Georgian Bay, Huronia West and Collingwood Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police executed a search warrant at a Queen Street, Midland residence at approximately 5:30 a.m. July 26, 2024.

Officers seized a quantity of a drug like substance believed to be cocaine along with Canadian currency, a replica air pistol and drug paraphernalia. See attached photograph.

Investigators have arrested and charged Colin Frandsen, 27 years of Midland with the following criminal charges.

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada

Contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substances Act

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 5, 2024..

Anyone having knowledge of drug or property related investigations is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).You can submit your information online at https://www.crimestopperssdm.com/ Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.