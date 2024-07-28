Five Sizzling Campfire Recipes That Will Leave You Begging for S’more

Whether basking in the sun, cozying up under the stars, or embracing the great outdoors, no camping trip is complete without a campfire.

Campfires are ideal for outdoor cooking, offering a reliable heat source. While s’mores are a common choice, embracing creativity can unlock many culinary possibilities, allowing for a unique and unforgettable experience.

In the past week alone, searches for ‘easy camping meals for family’ have surged by an impressive 200%, revealing a growing trend of people wanting to enjoy the great outdoors with some truly tasty eats.

The team at food box delivery company, Chefs Plate, have provided five recipes that are perfect for the campfire:

Campfire Chili Dogs

Prepare a delicious twist on classic hot dogs by wrapping them in strips of bacon. Skewer the bacon-wrapped hot dogs on sticks and hold them over the campfire until the bacon is crispy and the hot dogs are heated through. Serve in buns and top with chili, shredded cheese, and your favourite condiments.

Campfire Quesadillas

Place a tortilla on a sheet of aluminum foil. Sprinkle shredded cheese, cooked diced chicken or beef, diced bell peppers, and sliced onions on one half of the tortilla. Fold the tortilla in half, creating a half-moon shape, and wrap it tightly with the foil. Place the foil-wrapped quesadilla on the grill grate or over the campfire and cook for a few minutes on each side until the cheese is melted and the tortilla is crispy. Carefully unwrap and cut into wedges. Serve the hot and gooey quesadillas with salsa, sour cream, and guacamole for a delicious campfire meal.

Campfire Veggie Skewers

Thread cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, zucchini, red onions, and mushrooms onto skewers. Drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with salt, pepper, and desired herbs or spices. Cook on the grill grate over the campfire for 10-15 minutes, turning occasionally, until veggies are tender and slightly charred. Enjoy flavorful and healthy veggie skewers as a side dish.

Campfire Paella

In a large cast-iron skillet or Dutch oven, heat olive oil and sauté diced onions and minced garlic until fragrant. Add diced chicken, chorizo, or any preferred protein, along with bell peppers and peas. Stir in rice, saffron, paprika, and chicken broth. Cover the skillet and let it simmer over the campfire until the rice is cooked and the flavours are well combined, usually about 20-30 minutes. Garnish with fresh herbs like parsley and serve hot.

Banana Boats

Cut a slit lengthwise into unpeeled bananas and stuff them with mini marshmallows and chocolate chips. Wrap each banana tightly in aluminum foil and place them on the campfire coals or grill grate. Cook for 5-10 minutes until the chocolate and marshmallows are melted. Carefully unwrap and enjoy the gooey and sweet treat with a spoon.

Press release provided by Chefs Plate