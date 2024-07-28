Loblaw Grocery Stores Introduce Fresh Promise On Produce: If It’s Not Fresh, It’s Free

Loblaw Companies Limited, Canada’s leading grocery retailer, has rolled out a new Fresh Promise to Loblaws, Independent, valu-mart, and Zehrs locations. The program promises that if customers are not satisfied with produce purchased in store, it will be replaced and refunded, within seven days, no questions asked.

“We want customers to walk out of our stores every day feeling like they got the right value for them, and our stores across the province have doubled down on this commitment, with some exciting new programs,” said Frank Gambioli, President, Loblaw Super Market division. “We know how much freshness and quality plays into value, and the Fresh Promise means that Canadians shopping in Loblaw grocery stores can be confident in the produce they are buying. Because if it’s not fresh, it’s free*.”

Aimed at delivering unparalleled quality and value, the Fresh Promise means that customers can trust all produce at Loblaw grocery stores across Canada has been selected and handled with meticulous care to maintain optimal freshness from farm to store shelf. Once on shelf, store teams are committed to routinely checking stock throughout the course of the day to ensure it stays fresh for customers.

The Fresh Promise applies to any fresh produce item purchased at Loblaws, Independent, valu-mart, and Zehrs locations, both in store and online.