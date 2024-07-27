Haliburton Highlands OPP Remind Visitors And Locals About Motorcycle Safety

With the nice weather and fun activities in Haliburton this summer, the Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the OPP would like to remind motorcyclists and motorists about safety tips to prevent motorcycle-related fatalities and injuries on our roads and highways.

For Motorcyclists:

Dress to be seen and protected. Wear approved helmets, gloves and jackets, and consider wearing bright colours that are easily seen by other motorists.

Slow down. Respecting the posted speed limit and adjusting your speed in response to changing weather conditions will allow you time to respond safely.

Drive defensively. Consider that other motorists may not see you and try making eye contact with vehicles that might pull out in front of you.

Take it to the track. The street is no place to test the limits of your sport bike. Take a lesson at a local racetrack or sign up for a track day.

For Motorists:

Look twice at intersections and when changing lanes. Motorcycles are small and easy to lose in a blind spot. It is also easy to misjudge the speed of an approaching motorcycle.

Back off. Having a rear-end collision with a car is one thing, but having one with a motorcycle could have fatal consequences.

Give them room. Leave yourself time to react when motorcycles are around. If a rider were to fall off, could you avoid the downed rider?

Give them space to swerve safely. Motorcyclists often need to be active in their own lane to avoid obstacles such as potholes or roadkill. Hitting any of these could cause an issue for the rider.

The OPP is dedicated to road and pedestrian safety, especially with the increase of tourists enjoying the Haliburton area during the nice weather. The Haliburton Highlands OPP remind the public – residents and visitors alike – to be cautious of the increase in traffic and pedestrians by obeying speed limits, being patient and sharing the roads. Let’s work together and prioritize safety to ensure a memorable summer for everyone.