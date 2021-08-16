Ontario Seeks Feedback To Improve Transportation In Muskoka

Ontario has launched an online survey to gather valuable local input on regional transportation needs and priorities in Eastern Ontario. Feedback from the survey will be used to help develop a long-term plan that will improve the transportation network in the region

The survey, which will remain open for six weeks until September 23, 2021, seeks input on how people and businesses move across the region, transportation concerns as Ontario reopens, and how the province can support better travel and priorities for the transportation system.

This survey builds on the province’s recent actions to improve transportation across Eastern Ontario. This includes moving forward with widening Highway 17 from two lanes to four between Arnprior and Renfrew, providing up to $1.2 billion for Stage 2 of the Ottawa LRT, extending the Community Transportation Grant Program funding for two more years in 10 Eastern Ontario communities and more.