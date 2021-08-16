OPP Seeking Assistance In Search For Missing Female In Tiny Township

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are seeking assistance of the public as they currently searching for a missing female from the Balm Beach area of Tiny Township.

The missing person is Marion Roberta Bourgeois age 35 years who was last seen in Balm Beach possibly heading into Midland with a female companion on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

She is described as being an Indigenous female of the Hiawatha First Nation, 163 cm / 5′ 3″ tall, 61kg /130 lbs. in weight, petite build, brown eyes, black hair in a bob style, clothing description last seen wearing black yoga pants, orange halter/ bra top, black Nike sandals.

Officers on patrol are currently searching in Tiny Township along with the Town’s of Midland and Penetanguishene as the missing person has limited knowledge of the area.

Police, friends and family are concerned for Marion’s wellbeing and are asking for the public’s assistance to locate her. Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.