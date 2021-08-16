Ontario Providing More Support To Communities During COVID-19

Additional funding helps keep vulnerable people safe in Parry Sound-Muskoka

The Ontario government is providing more than $2.5 million in Parry Sound-Muskoka to deliver critical services, create longer-term housing solutions and keep vulnerable people safe. The District of Muskoka is receiving $1,415,800 while the Parry Sound District Social Services Administration Board is receiving $1.145,800.

“Vulnerable people are still being significantly impacted by the economic challenges created by COVID-19 so this funding will ensure assistance with housing is available while the economy reopens,” said Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Norman Miller. “And the migration out of cities has driven up housing costs in rural areas like ours so anything we can do to support those in need of housing is very important.”

Today’s announcement is part of the province’s additional $307 million investment to help municipalities and Indigenous community partners respond to COVID-19. This investment builds upon the $765 million dollars of Social Services Relief Funding (SSRF) announced in 2020- 2021, for a total support to communities of over $1 billion.

“Municipalities have been on the frontlines of Ontario’s pandemic response and vaccine rollout, while continuing to protect our most vulnerable populations, including homeless populations,” said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “Our government is committed to ensuring municipalities have the resources they need to keep their communities safe, and today’s funding will help our local partners deliver critical services, support vulnerable people, and unlock affordable housing in their communities.”

Municipalities and Indigenous community partners can use the funding to protect homeless shelter staff and residents, add to rent banks, build affordable housing, and support plans to prepare for potential future outbreaks and/or emergencies.

Ontario launched the Social Services Relief Fund in March 2020 to help protect the health and safety of the province’s most vulnerable people during COVID-19. Today’s province-wide investment includes $21 million of funding under the previously announced Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI) that is being allocated to help support community housing. As part of its Community Housing Renewal Strategy and response to COVID-19, Ontario is investing approximately $1.3 billion in 2021-2022 to help sustain, repair and grow community housing and help end homelessness. This includes the Social Services Relief Fund.

“I want to remind everyone that the best thing we can all do to help vulnerable people is to get fully vaccinated,” said Miller. “This will not only help reduce the chances of spreading COVID-19 but it will also allow more things to open and more people to return to work.”

Anyone 12 or older can be vaccinated either by making an appointment at www.ontario.ca/bookvaccine or by attending a walk in clinic. For information on locations of walk in clinics contact the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit or the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit.