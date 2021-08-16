Germania Road Is Getting A Culvert Replacement

The Town of Bracebridge says it is undertaking the replacement of the Germania Road Culvert located approximately 0.5 kilometres east of Waters Road in Draper Ward.

The existing culvert(s) are submerged for most of the year and the reduced hydraulic capacity is causing Germania Road to routinely flood for extended periods in the spring and at other times of the year, necessitating multiple road closures.

The $750,000 construction project that includes installing four (4) 2,200 mm diameter culverts and raising the road, is expected to substantially reduce the occurrence of flooding and road closures on that section of Germania Road.

Construction is scheduled to take place from Tuesday, September 7, 2021 to Friday, October 15, 2021. Germania Road from Waters Road to the project site will be fully closed to through traffic throughout the construction period.

Detour routes, as shown on the map in Appendix ‘A’, will be posted during construction.