Bracebridge Transit Launches Rack ‘N’ Roll

Bracebridge Transit ‘Ride the Wave’ bus is now fully-equipped with a bike rack. Passengers riding the transit service can bring their bicycle on the bus to continue their journey by bike, or further explore the area at their destination.

The Rack ‘n’ Roll initiative supports a bike rack on the front of the ‘Ride the Wave’ bus that can accommodate two (2) bicycles. The new rack is easy to load and unload, and is available on a first-come, first-served basis for passengers. Conventional two-wheeled bicycles are allowed on the bike racks. Tricycles and motorized bicycles are not permitted, nor are bikes with child carriers or trailers. Bike racks fit regular-sized bicycles with a minimum wheel size of 16 inches. Fat bikes and scooter-style bicycles are not compatible with the racks. Passengers are responsible for loading, securing and unloading their bikes without the assistance of the transit operator. There is no additional charge for bikes on the Bracebridge Transit bus.

“The addition of the bike rack is a great active transportation feature for Bracebridge Transit which will allow residents and visitors alike greater opportunities to explore our town, and is aligned with our goal in making Bracebridge a more cycle-friendly community”, says Rick Maloney, Deputy Mayor and Active Transportation Advisory Committee Chair. The bike rack also supports feedback received by the Road Cycling Coalition partnered with the Canadian Automobile Association. This new feature is one-step closer towards the Town’s goal of receiving designation as a Bicycle Friendly Community.

If you are considering travelling by bike and transit, an easy to use Rack ‘N’ Roll Loading and Unloading Guide is provided in “Appendix A”. More information on the bike rack is available on Bracebridge Transit website pages, Transit 101 and Frequently Asked Questions.