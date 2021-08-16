OPP In Haliburton Charge Two Impaired Drivers

Haliburton Highlands OPP have charged two drivers with impaired related offences over the past few days.

On August 13, 2021, at 3:19 a.m., officers from the Haliburton Highlands OPP responded to a single vehicle collision on Kennisis Lake Road in Dysart et al Township.

As a result of that investigation, Kevin Lewis, 33-years-old, of Markham, was charged with:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

On August 14, 2021, at 8:41 p.m., officers responded to a fail to remain collision on Tusk Trail in Dysart et al Township. Officers attended the scene and located the involved vehicle a short time later.

As a result of that investigation, Sam Vandergroef, 21-years-old, of Georgina, was charged with:

Operation while impaired- alcohol

Operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused parties are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Minden, on October 6, 2021. Their driver’s licences were also suspended for 90 days and the vehicles impounded for a period of seven days.