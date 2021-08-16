No One Hurt After Plane Strikes Canoe On Six Mile Lake

On August 15, 2021 at 2:30 p.m., a couple was canoeing on Trans Canada Bay of Six Mile Lake when they were forced to jump for safety to avoid being hit by a small float plane which was landing on the bay.

The plane struck their canoe, damaging it badly, as it made contact with the water. Witnesses in the area, as well as the pilot of the plane, assisted those in the water to safety, fortunately they did not sustain any injuries.

Officers of the marine unit of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP were dispatched to the scene and are currently investigating the incident along with Transport Canada.

No charges have been laid at this point.