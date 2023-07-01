Ontario Offering Free Fishing To Celebrate Canada Day

“To help families celebrate Canada Day, we’re making it easier to get out on the water and experience the world-class fishing opportunities that exist in Ontario,” said Graydon Smith, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry. “Fishing is a fun and affordable way for families to enjoy quality time, while connecting with nature.”

Families are encouraged to plan their fishing trip or find a local event by visiting http://www.ontariofamilyfishing.com/.

If you are fishing for free during this period, you must carry ID issued by the provincial or federal government, showing your name and date of birth.