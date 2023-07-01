Spend Canada Day With Parks Canada

On July 1, enjoy free admission at national parks, historic sites, and marine conservation areas

OTTAWA, ON, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ – Parks Canada administers a vast network of protected areas that is a gateway to nature, history, and 450 000 km² of stories from coast to coast to coast. National historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas represent the diversity of natural and cultural heritage in Canada and tell stories of who we are.

On July 1, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, invites Canadians and international visitors to connect with some of the most iconic destinations in Canada with free admission at all national historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas.

Canada Day is an opportunity to celebrate what unites us, the diverse facets of history and culture in Canada, and to take time to reflect and talk to one another about how we can work towards a more inclusive and open-minded society. With opportunities to learn more about Canada’s history or to soak in breathtaking views, Parks Canada administered places allowing visitors to experience the country’s rich and diverse natural and cultural heritage. This includes learning more about the historic and contemporary contributions of Indigenous peoples, their histories, and cultures, as well as the special relationships Indigenous peoples have with ancestral lands and waters.

Parks Canada is committed to providing visitors with high quality and meaningful experiences across the country. To make the most of their Parks Canada experience, visitors are asked to plan their trip in advance, by visiting the Parks Canada website and signing up for the e-newsletter, to be among the first to find out about new and noteworthy events and activities, special offers, trip planning ideas and much more – all delivered directly to their inboxes! Visitors can also download the Parks Canada app, listen to Parks Canada’s new podcast ReCollections, and follow Parks Canada on social media for destination inspiration and to help plan their perfect visit.