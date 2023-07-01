Male Guilty For Unlawfully Hunting Black Bears At Night In Magnetawan

Zoltan Miriszlai of Ajax pleaded guilty to unlawfully hunting black bears at night and was fined a total of $3,750. In addition, he received a two-year hunting licence suspension and items seized in the investigation, including a crossbow affixed with a light, were permanently forfeited to the Crown.

The court heard that on October 1, 2022, while conducting patrols near the town of Magnetawan, a conservation officer came upon evidence of possible night hunting activity. Through investigation, the officer tracked and located Miriszlai in the woods at night, 1.5 hours past the close of legal hunting time. Miriszlai was found sitting in a tree stand in the dark, overlooking a bear bait while in possession of an un-encased crossbow with an attached weapon-mounted light. The conservation officer contacted Miriszlai before any black bears were illegally harvested.

Justice of the Peace Michael G. Kitlar heard the case remotely in the Ontario Court of Justice, Parry Sound on May 2, 2023.

