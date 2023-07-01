CGMH Implements Changes To In-Hospital Masking Protocols And Reverts Back To Pre-Pandemic Visitor Policy

Effective June 29, 2023, CGMH has implemented changes to its in-hospital masking protocols based on local and provincial health recommendations, and in alignment with changes made by regional health care partners.

CGMH remains a mask friendly facility for all those wishing to wear a mask, but masks are no longer mandatory in the hospital’s front lobby, hallways and communal areas. However, masking remains mandatory for health care workers, volunteers, patients, visitors, essential care partners, vendors and contractors in:

patient waiting rooms designated waiting areas patient treatment/exam rooms, where patient care is provided all inpatient rooms

Level 1 masks are available at Central Registration for all patients and accompanying visitors going to an appointment or ambulatory clinic visit. Masks remain at the front of the emergency department and at the front entrance of the hospital for patients heading to dialysis and for inpatient visitors.

Additionally, the hospital will also be returning to its pre-pandemic visitor policy. Complete details are available under the Visitor’s page on CGMH.ON.CA, however no more than two visitors at a time are permitted within inpatient rooms. Special consideration may be provided for patients that are palliative/end of life, in consultation with their Care Team. Patients in the Emergency Department are to have no more than one visitor at a time.