Huntsville Council Passes Motion Supporting MAHC’s Proposed Hospital Redevelopment Plan

At tonight’s Meeting, Huntsville Town Council heard presentations from various stakeholder groups and held a discussion regarding Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC)’s proposed “Made-in-Muskoka Healthcare” plan for hospital redevelopment. Council passed a motion formally supporting, in principle, the MAHC proposal for a new multi-site regional hospital, which has received a preliminary funding commitment from the Ontario Government.

This discussion at the July Regular Council Meeting was held in follow-up to MAHC’s June 26 presentation to Huntsville’s General Committee, and MAHC’s July 2 announcement on the redevelopment next steps, including preparation for their next submission to the Ministry of Health, currently planned for November 2024.

“Huntsville’s Council strongly endorses MAHC’s proposal for a new multi-site regional hospital. We believe that this plan will provide the best possible healthcare services, not only for Huntsville residents, but for the entire catchment area. Given the Province’s initial funding commitment, we want to ensure we don’t miss out on the opportunity for a new multi-site regional hospital in Muskoka,” says Mayor Nancy Alcock. “Huntsville has been a strong voice at the table right from the beginning and will continue to be engaged. As the fall deadline for the submission approaches, it is critical to recognize all of the efforts our stakeholders have made to date to advance the future of healthcare services in our region, resulting in a proposal that goes beyond bricks and mortar and focuses on sustainable healthcare support for the entire area the hospital sites will serve.”

The Town of Huntsville will continue to actively participate in the Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) hospital planning process and supports ongoing dialogue amongst all the stakeholders to ensure the formation of the final plans for the Ministry of Health submission this fall are reflective of the needs of the communities the two hospital sites will serve for many years to come.

“We are currently facing challenges locally with aging hospital facilities, including difficulties recruiting healthcare professionals to staff these facilities. We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity here for a new multi-site regional hospital in Muskoka, which is valued at close to a billion dollars and has a preliminary funding commitment from the province. We do not want to miss this chance!” says Deputy Mayor Dan Armour. “We look forward to working together with all stakeholders as discussions and planning for the next submission to the Ministry of Health take place, so that we can take steps towards seeing the proposed new hospital sites become a reality!”

Huntsville’s endorsement of MAHC’s proposed multi-site regional hospital redevelopment plan underscores its significance for the entire region of Muskoka and area, spanning from Severn Bridge in the south, Sundridge in the north, westward to West Parry Sound, and eastward to Haliburton. The plan, valued at close to a billion dollars and with preliminary funding secured from the Ontario Government, aims to not only address local healthcare challenges but also enhance services for residents across this expansive catchment area.

MAHC’s proposed Made-in-Muskoka Healthcare system will allow each site to specialize in different services, focusing staff on patient groups with like diagnoses and providing enhanced patient care services and programs, as well as assisting in recruitment for specialty staff and physicians. The two expanded new facilities will have an overall increase of 34 hospital beds and the overall square footage will almost double, increasing by over 250,000 sq. ft. Enhanced medical services across the region include expanding emergency departments to include a fast track for minor conditions, improved mental health rooms, and streamlined ambulance offload processes. Diagnostic services are set to broaden beyond hospital settings, with plans to include MRI capabilities. Furthermore, the proposal seeks to integrate indigenous healing practices into the healthcare framework and incorporate virtual care solutions.

Key benefits of MAHC’s proposed Made-in-Muskoka Healthcare system include:

Focus staff on patient groups with like diagnoses Critical mass of concentrated services enhances quality of care Assist in recruitment for specialty staff and physicians Enhanced patient care services and programs

MAHC’s Made-in-Muskoka Healthcare proposal would provide new and expanded medical services for the region, including:

Expanded emergency departments – fast track for minor conditions, improved mental health rooms, easier ambulance offload

Outpatient surgery opportunities

Expanded list of available procedures

Diagnostics – opportunities to expand beyond hospital locations

MRI

Opportunity to integrate indigenous healing practices

Virtual care integrated

Overall total of 157 beds – an increase of 34 beds overall

For Frequently Asked Questions regarding the proposed Hospital Redevelopment, including detailed information comparing the specifications of the current Huntsville site with the proposed changes and improvements, please visit MAHC’s FAQ webpage at Madeinmuskokahealthcare.ca; for an easy-to-read chart comparing the specifications of the current Huntsville site with the proposed changes and improvements, please see MAHC’s Weekly Update from April 12, 2024.