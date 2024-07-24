Minor Injuries After Plane Crash On Lake St. John

Members of the Orillia detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a float plane that crashed in the northern part of Lake St. John in the Township of Ramara.

On July 23, 2024, shortly after 4 pm, Orillia OPP, Orillia OPP Marine Unit, Ramara Fire and the County of Simcoe Paramedics, responded to an airplane crash where a float plane crashed into the water while landing.

The Sole occupant onboard sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has been called in to complete the investigation.