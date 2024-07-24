OPP Investigating Suspicious Fire In Penetanguishene

A residential fire at an abandoned house yesterday in being investigated by police as suspicious.

On July 22, 2024 at 1:20 p.m., uniform officers from Southern Georgian Bay detachment of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Penetanguishene Fire Department attended a residential structure fire on Church Street in Penetanguishene.

As fire crews battled the blaze, which fully engulfed the structure, responding officers secured the scene. Through investigation, it was later learned that the cause of the fire is believed to be arson.

The fire resulted in the total loss of the residence and no persons were injured. Due to the efforts of the attending fire crews, damage to neighbouring properties was prevented.

A suspicious fire at the same address, which took place in May 2024, remains under investigation.

The arson investigation is being conducted by members of the OPP Central Region Crime Unit with the assistance of the OPP Central Region Forensic Identification Services (FIS).

Investigators would like to hear from anyone who may have observed any suspicious persons, activity or vehicles in the area of the fire scene during the hours before the fire. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 . You can also report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at: ontariocrimestoppers.ca or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).