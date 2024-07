Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Stacey Dam of Huntsville. She matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the June 28, 2024 LOTTO MAX draw to win $100,000!

ENCORE offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There are two ENCORE draws every day.

The winning ticket was purchased at Capstone Market on Capstone Lane in Huntsville.