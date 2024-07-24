Motorcyclist With Life-Threatening Injuries After Collision In Algonquin Highlands

The Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a collision in Algonquin Highlands Township, which resulted in a motorcyclist sustaining life-threatening injuries.

On July 22, 2024, at approximately 9:13 p.m., the Haliburton Highlands OPP, EMS, and Algonquin Highlands Fire responded to a report of a collision involving a passenger vehicle and motorcycle on North Shore Road. The driver of the motorcycle sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital by EMS then transferred to a Toronto-area trauma centre by ORNGE Air.

The road was closed in both directions between Highway 35 and Mifflin Road while members from the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team attended to assist in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or you may submit your tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.