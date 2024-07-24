Bracebridge OPP Has Charged Two More People With Impaired Driving

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two more people with impaired driving offences after investigating two separate driving incidents.

On July 23, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. while on patrol on Muskoka Road 118 in Muskoka Lakes Township, a Bracebridge OPP officer conducted a traffic stop after observing the concerning driving behaviour of a person operating a Porche. Police have arrested and charged 32-year-old William Gould of Toronto, ON with Operation While Impaired and Over 80.

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on September 10, 2024 to answer to his charges.

Later in the day, July 23, 2024, Bracebridge OPP officers were following up on reports from members of the community about a possible impaired driver in the area of Muskoka Beach Road in Gravenhurst and at 8:00 p.m. noticed a person operating an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) on the roadway without a helmet. Officers conducted a traffic stop and soon entered into an impaired driving investigation. Police arrested and charged 33-year-old Kristopher Kerrigan of Gravenhurst, ON with Impaired Operation- Over 80 along with two Off Road Vehicle Act offenses.

The accusedwill appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on August 27, 2024 to answer to his charges.

Drivers who are charged with impaired driving offenses also suffer an immediate 90-day drivers licence suspension and have their vehicle impounded.