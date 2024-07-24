Driver Takes Out Road Sign In Gravenhurst, OPP Looking For Tips

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a driving complaint in Gravenhurst after a person drove into a road sign and fled.

On July 23, 2024, at 7:10 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers received reports from members of the public about a possibly impaired driver in the area of Muskoka Beach Road in Gravenhurst. Witnesses described that a light blue or grey BMW SUV with damage to the right front end and a flat rear tire collide with a street sign near Brydon’s Bay Road, damaging the sign. A concerned citizen attempted to check on the well-being of the female driver and she drove away, with the flat tire, travelling south on Muskoka Beach Road.

It is the driver’s obligation, when involved in a collision, to remain at the scene of the collision and report it to police right away. The consequences for Failing to Remain, upon conviction, may include a fine of up to $2000, 7 demerit points and a driver’s licence suspension. If the investigation reveals alcohol or drugs as a contributing factor, criminal charges may be considered as well.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You may also submit a tip online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.