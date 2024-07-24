Muskoka Boat And Cottage Show And Muskoka Ribfest Held July 26-28

The annual Muskoka Boat and Cottage Show and Muskoka Ribfest will take place July 26-28 at Gull Lake Rotary Park in Gravenhurst.

The event will feature live entertainment and a variety of exhibitors. Admission is free.

“The Muskoka Boat and Cottage Show and Muskoka Ribfest is your perfect weekend destination,” said Nori Richens, Show Manager. “Bring the entire family, there is something for everyone. Come buy a boat, find new accessories for your cottage, or a builder for your dream cottage. Enjoy mouthwatering food and live music!”

Exhibitors include Sunset Docks, SWS Marina, Home Building Centre Gravenhurst, and Krucker Saunas.

The line-up of musical guests includes local favourites Jordo Arnott, Cam Galloway, Mike Olivieri, Bobby Sander, Van Hillert, Greg O’Rocks, and Bobby Sander.

There will also be a number of children’s activities including a photo booth, and face painting on Friday and Sunday.

Muskoka Boat and Cottage Show

FRI 12pm – 6pm

SAT 10am – 6pm

SUN 10am – 5pm

Muskoka Ribfest

FRI 12pm – 11pm

SAT 11am – 11pm

SUN 11am – 6pm