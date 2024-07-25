Five Local Students Receive Educational Awards Totalling Over $10,000 From Lakeland

As a result of their academic prowess and hard work, Lakeland Networks and Lakeland Generation have offered 5 students from the Muskoka/Parry Sound/Almaguin school districts Lakeland Networks Bursary Awards and the B. Ingram Excellence Award .

With the introduction of the B. Ingram Excellence Award in honour & memory of Lakeland’s Manager of Operations, Bryan Ingram (1978-2024), Lakeland aims to continue his legacy by supporting the next generation of young professionals and leaders within our local communities.

Lakeland offers this financial assistance as a testament of support to the academic success and future careers of the following exceptional young minds.

The Lakeland Bursary Award recipients are as follows:

Lakeland encourages young people to attend post-secondary education upon graduation and to bring the skills they have learned back to their community. In support of this, Lakeland Networks provides 4 – $1500 bursaries each year to assist graduating high school students in pursuing post-secondary education.

The Lakeland Generation B. Ingram Excellence Award recipient is as follows:

As of this year, Lakeland Generation created an additional award in remembrance of Lakeland’s Manager of Operations, Bryan Ingram (1978-2024), a father, husband, and friend with a love for hydro generation, his community, and his family. The B. Ingram Excellence Award of $5000 is given to a student who is entering into post-secondary education in Hydro Mechanics, Mechatronics, Electrical or Mechanical Engineering (or a similar program) with the goal of pursuing a career in the renewable energy field. This student must demonstrate a keen aptitude for learning and a desire to serve their community.

Ethan Aitken personally knew Bryan and was encouraged by him to pursue engineering. Bryan’s ongoing involvement in the Muskoka community led them to meet over Bryan’s many years of coaching and volunteering in the South Muskoka Minor Hockey Association.

When asked for her comments on the matter, ­­Taylor Servos, Lakeland’s People and Culture Officer,­ remarked that; “We’re incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to invest in the next generation of educated youth coming from our very own communities,” said Taylor, “We hope that one day our support will have helped to provide the foundations that these students need to return to their communities, and we’re looking forward to seeing the remarkable achievements these students will reach through their post-secondary studies.”

Lakeland states that they are proud to give back to the communities that support them, with Lakeland’s COO, Vince Kulchycki adding; “We’ll always remain dedicated to empowering the academic and professional journey of today’s youth. it’s in our history, and it’s in our nature.”