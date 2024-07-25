Clear The Way For Your Favourite! It’s Time To Vote To Name The Plow

It’s ‘snow’ joke. City of Orillia needs your vote! After receiving more than 130 name submissions, the City of Orillia has opened voting to members of the public to pick the name for a very special plow.

The plow was painted as part of a Public Works Week Open House earlier this year (see photo) and initial name submissions were accepted from May 25 to June 30, 2024.

“Thank you to everyone who submitted names for consideration in the City’s first Name the Plow contest,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “Our dedicated winter control team has reviewed all the submissions and we are excited to let the voting begin for the top five names. We encourage everyone to take a moment to submit your vote for your favourite name.”

The City of Orillia’s Winter Control Team has voted and selected their top five names from the submissions received. Voting will be open until Aug. 23, 2024 and can be completed online at orillia.ca/nametheplow.

The names are:

1) Plowasaurus Rex

2) Catch My Drift

3) Howie Plow

4) The Snowmanator

5) Flake It Off

If you need assistance filling in the voting form online or do not have access to the internet and would like to vote, please contact Mikaela Mahoney, Manager of Fleet, at 705-325-2272 for assistance.

The name will be unveiled this fall and displayed on the painted plow this winter season. The City will be clear coating the plow blade to help protect the artwork during the plowing season.

“Maintaining safe roads is not something our team takes lightly. The Name the Plow contest is a great opportunity to bring awareness to the City’s winter control operations while having some fun and engaging with our community,” said Roger Young, General Manager of Environment and Infrastructure Services.

The City of Orillia maintains 455 (lane) km of roads, 132 km of sidewalks, 12 parking lots, 41 signalized intersections, and five bridges. Winter operations include patrolling, weather monitoring, pre-treatment, plowing, de-icing, clearing, snow removal and more.

For more information on the City’s Winter Control operations, visit orillia.ca/wintercontrol.