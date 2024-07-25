Deerhurst Resort Is Hosting An Unforgettable Acoustic Sunset Sessions Outdoor Concert!

Deerhurst Resort is thrilled to announce the launch of our highly anticipated Sunset Acoustic Sessions, a unique musical experience set against the stunning backdrop of Muskoka’s breathtaking sunsets. This summer, they are honoured to feature acclaimed headliners Raine Maida and Chantal Kreviazuk, promising an unforgettable evening of soulful melodies and intimate performances.

Event Details:

Date: August 24, 2024

Time: 5:30pm-10pm

Location: Deerhurst Resort, Huntsville, Ontario

Looking for an elevated experience? VIP tickets come with amazing perks, like a complimentary beverage voucher, prime viewing spots, chill lounge areas, and a private bar, 10% off VIP dining – yes, please! The fun doesn’t stop when the music ends! The after-party will keep the vibe going from 10 PM to 1 AM.

Chantal Kreviazuk and Raine Maida are one of Canada’s most influential cultural couples. Kreviazuk made her critically acclaimed full-length debut, Under These Rocks and Stones, in 1997. Since then, the Winnipeg-born singer-songwriter has been awarded three JUNO Awards and a Grammy Award, recording ten albums in total. Raine Maida has forged a dynamic career as a solo artist and as the frontman for Our Lady Peace, a four-time JUNO Award-winning band.

The pair have also co-written hits for artists such as Kelly Clarkson, David Cook, and Carrie Underwood. Chantal has collaborated with artists including Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Gwen Stefani. Both Kreviazuk and Maida are committed to humanitarian efforts, having been awarded the Order of Canada for their support of human and animal rights, mental health, education, and the environment. Their collaborative album, I’m Going to Break Your Heart, was released with an accompanying documentary, capturing their personal struggles and musical journey to inspire hope for a more peaceful future.