Deerhurst Resort Is Hosting An Unforgettable Acoustic Sunset Sessions Outdoor Concert!

Deerhurst Resort is thrilled to announce the launch of our highly anticipated Sunset Acoustic Sessions, a unique musical experience set against the stunning backdrop of Muskoka’s breathtaking sunsets. This summer, they are honoured to feature acclaimed headliners Raine Maida and Chantal Kreviazuk, promising an unforgettable evening of soulful melodies and intimate performances.
Event Details:
Date: August 24, 2024
Time: 5:30pm-10pm
Location: Deerhurst Resort, Huntsville, Ontario
Looking for an elevated experience? VIP tickets come with amazing perks, like a complimentary beverage voucher, prime viewing spots, chill lounge areas, and a private bar, 10% off VIP dining – yes, please! The fun doesn’t stop when the music ends! The after-party will keep the vibe going from 10 PM to 1 AM.
Chantal Kreviazuk and Raine Maida are one of Canada’s most influential cultural couples. Kreviazuk made her critically acclaimed full-length debut, Under These Rocks and Stones, in 1997. Since then, the Winnipeg-born singer-songwriter has been awarded three JUNO Awards and a Grammy Award, recording ten albums in total. Raine Maida has forged a dynamic career as a solo artist and as the frontman for Our Lady Peace, a four-time JUNO Award-winning band.
The pair have also co-written hits for artists such as Kelly Clarkson, David Cook, and Carrie Underwood. Chantal has collaborated with artists including Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Gwen Stefani. Both Kreviazuk and Maida are committed to humanitarian efforts, having been awarded the Order of Canada for their support of human and animal rights, mental health, education, and the environment. Their collaborative album, I’m Going to Break Your Heart, was released with an accompanying documentary, capturing their personal struggles and musical journey to inspire hope for a more peaceful future.
Ticket Information:
Tickets for the Acoustic Sunset Sessions featuring Raine Maida and Chantal Kreviazuk are available for purchase now. Early booking is recommended as space is limited and expected to sell out quickly.
For more information and to book your tickets, please visit www.deerhurstresort.com/events/acoustic-sunset-sessions/ or contact their guest services team at 1-800-461-4393.
Join Deerhurst for an evening of acoustic enchantment under the stars, and create lasting memories at Deerhurst Resort’s Sunset Acoustic Sessions.