No Working Smoke Alarms In Basement At Huntsville House Fire On Domtar Road

On July 24 around 7:30 p.m. Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Fighters from Station One in Huntsville and Station Five in Port Sydney responded to reports of an electrical panel producing sparks and smoke in the basement of a home on Domtar Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered smoke on the ground floor coming out of the basement. The fire was contained to the electrical panel and did not spread to other parts of the home.

There were two adults, two children and one dog in the home at the time of the fire. All occupants exited the home quickly and met at a meeting place in their yard and called 911 immediately. No injuries were reported, and damage is estimated to be under $10,000. The home had working smoke alarms on the ground floor and second floor outside of the bedrooms. However, where the fire started there was no working smoke alarm to protect the family.

The Fire Department reminds residents that only working smoke alarms will protect you and your family in the event of a fire. Smoke alarms that are expired or have their batteries removed will not keep you safe. If a fire occurs in your home or workplace, get out and stay out. Call 911 from a safe place outside of the building. If you have concerns or questions about your smoke alarms contact Steve Markham at 705 789 5201 extension 3609.